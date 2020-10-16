Susan Sugarman

Roll the dough in a generous dose of confectioners’ sugar before baking to achieve this pretty snowy effect.
Use a cookie press to form pretty shapes; sprinkle with sanding sugar before baking to add extra shine.
One bite of these chewy cinnamon cookies will take you right back to childhood.
These light and airy meringues contain a hidden surprise: a sweet nugget of chocolate in each bite.
Both coffee and chocolate lovers will adore these rich and chewy brownies, which include espresso powder and semisweet chocolate chips.
Their delicate and airy look might seem intimidating, but the secret to perfecting these chic cookies couldn't be any simpler: a well-lined, non-stick cookie sheet.