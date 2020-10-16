Susan Sugarman
Chocolate Crinkles
Roll the dough in a generous dose of confectioners’ sugar before baking to achieve this pretty snowy effect.
By Susan Sugarman
Pecan Sandies
By Susan Sugarman
Spritz Cookies
Use a cookie press to form pretty shapes; sprinkle with sanding sugar before baking to add extra shine.
By Susan Sugarman
Snickerdoodles
One bite of these chewy cinnamon cookies will take you right back to childhood.
By Susan Sugarman
Chocolate Chip Meringue Kisses
These light and airy meringues contain a hidden surprise: a sweet nugget of chocolate in each bite.
By Susan Sugarman
Shortbread Wedges
By Susan Sugarman
Mocha-Walnut Brownies
Both coffee and chocolate lovers will adore these rich and chewy brownies, which include espresso powder and semisweet chocolate chips.
By Susan Sugarman
Lace Cookies
Their delicate and airy look might seem intimidating, but the secret to perfecting these chic cookies couldn't be any simpler: a well-lined, non-stick cookie sheet.
By Susan Sugarman
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com