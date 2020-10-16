Susan Hall Mahon; Photos courtesy of HGTV
See This Incredible Houseboat Makeover Featured on Fixer Upper
Article
Chip and Joanna Gaines took it from a crumbling (and beached!) disaster to a dreamy floating getaway.
By Susan Hall Mahon; Photos courtesy of HGTV
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com