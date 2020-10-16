Susan Bricknell
Is it Better to Snack on Fruit or Candy When a Sugar Craving Hits?
Video
I love to snack on fruit when I crave something sweet, but I tend to eat lots of it. Would it be smarter to have a single piece of candy instead?
By Susan Bricknell
How to Stop Hitting the Snooze Button—and Avoid Dangerous Side Effects from Snoozing
Article
If it takes you 15 minutes to get out of bed after your alarm goes off, it's time to learn how to stop hitting the snooze button once and for all.
By Susan Bricknell
13 Places You're Forgetting to Dust in Your Home—But Need to ASAP
Article
And, we aren’t even talking about your ceiling fan. (Face palm.)
By Susan Bricknell
10 Home Office Ideas That Will Make You Want to Work All Day
Article
Experts reveal home office decor ideas that help you maximize space and creativity.
By Susan Bricknell
7 Sephora Shopping Secrets Only Employees Know (Until Now)
Article
Just when you thought shopping at Sephora couldn't be any more fun—these secrets are going to change the way you fill your cart.
By Susan Bricknell
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com