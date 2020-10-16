Sunny Sea Gold
5 Sneaky Ways to Get Your Kids to Sleep In—So You Can, Too
Article
Over the 5:30 a.m. wake-up call? Us, too. These expert-recommended tricks will help you train your kids to snooze longer (or at least stay in their own beds), so you can get more rest.
Is an Anti-Inflammatory Diet the Best for You?
Gallery
Similar to the Mediterranean diet and the DASH diet, an anti-inflammatory diet focuses on more plants, less sugar, and no refined foods.
Is Your Daughter a Mean Girl?
Video
It’s hard to believe, but your sweet little girl could be the class bully. Here’s how to recognize the signs, and bring out the kinder, caring side you know is in there.
How to Keep Your Kid From Turning Into a Brat Over the Holidays
Article
Candy-fueled tantrums and choruses of “I want!” are all too common this time of year. Here’s how to teach your kids to follow their own best instincts.
7 Times You Should Stop Everything and Bask in the Joy of the Holidays
Article
Put down the iPhone and step away from to-do list. You’ll want to soak in the delight of these blink-and-you’ll-miss-them moments.
