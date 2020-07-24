Summer Cartwright

Summer Cartwright is a fashion and beauty ecommerce writer who covers everything from skincare to tennis shoes. She’s a proud Ohioan whose favorite things include ranch dressing, Twitter memes and her mom’s couch.

Amazon Shoppers Say This Under-$2 Hack ‘Makes Any Mask Fit Better’

Families are stocking up on these face mask extenders.
The Container Store Just Quietly Put Its Most Popular Products on Sale

You can shop all things organization for up to 30 percent off.
10 Gardening Products Amazon Shoppers Want the Most—All Under $35

These popular items range from mosquito repellers to geometric hanging pots.
10 Life-Changing Items That Will Make Your Summer So Much Better—All Under $50

These genius inventions are built for the beach, backyard, and more.
This $15 Storage Hack Instantly Organizes All Those Grocery Bags You've Been Hoarding

More than 8,000 shoppers have given the compact tool rave reviews.
10 Incredibly Comfortable Sandals on Sale at Nordstrom Rack

Birkenstocks, Chacos, and Clarks are all up to 70 percent off.
Sheds, Deck Boxes, and Other Outdoor Storage Finds Are Up to 60% Off at Wayfair

You can save nearly $1,000 on one storage shed.
Craving Comfort? These Cozy Ugg Shoes Are Up to 40 Percent Off at Zappos

They’re the perfect house shoes.
This Dry Shampoo Lifts Oil Out of My Hair and Covers My Roots

This $7 Caffeine Serum Gets Rid of Puffiness and Dark Circles in Minutes—and It Has 120,000 Fans

This Wrinkle-Erasing SPF Beauty Balm Lasts All Day Long

Scared of Over-Watering Your Plants? This $12 Pot Waters for You

This 9-Cup Coffee Maker Is the Only One That Stands a Chance With My Coffee-Loving Family

Every hour is coffee hour.

10 Incredibly Comfortable Shoes That Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

Walmart Has a Hidden Section Filled With Kitchen Appliances You Never Knew You Needed

6 Cookbooks That Are Just as Entertaining as a Good Book

This Functional Meal Prep Station Will Replace Half of Your Kitchen

Nordstrom Shoppers Say These Comfy Flats Will Get You Compliments Every Time You Wear Them

Kate Spade Is Selling Handbags for Hundreds of Dollars Off

This Space-Saving Hack Can Double Your Refrigerator Storage

This Retractable Clothing Rack Has Thousands of Positive Reviews on Amazon—and It’s On Sale

This Foundation Balm Is Like a Magic Eraser for My Face

This Sleep Dress Is the Softest Thing I’ve Ever Worn—and It Makes My Nights So Much Better

Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About This Palm-Sized Waterproof Speaker

These Allbirds High Tops Are So Comfortable, They Replaced My Slippers

Wayfair’s Fourth of July Sale Started Early—Here Are the 10 Deals Too Good to Pass Up

