Sue Li
Creamed Collards
By Sue Li
Sautéed Cauliflower and Apples With Pecans
Adding butter at the end creates a rich sauce that coats the cauliflower.
By Sue Li
Spicy Glazed Brussels Sprouts
Give the sprouts a boost of sweet and spicy flavor with sliced chilies, fresh ginger, and honey.
By Sue Li
Rosemary-Roasted Beets and Carrots
By Sue Li
Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding
Bake this warm, soothing pudding until browned on top but still soft in the center.
By Sue Li
6 Fall Vegetable Side Dishes
Gallery
These recipes for squash, cauliflower, beets, and more pair well with almost any meal.
By Sue Li
Pumpkin With White Beans and Bacon
Tender chunks of pumpkin mingle with crisp bacon and meaty beans in this savory side dish.
By Sue Li
Easy Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry ice cream adds an unexpected twist on this classic. Serve with the season’s first berries.
By Sue Li
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com