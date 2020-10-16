Stephanie Sisco with Mary Honkus

To create a timeless look with modern appeal, opt for classic paper patterns with an updated twist (like glittery plaid or oversize gingham). Then add an unexpected adornment for a gorgeous traditional gift wrapping look.
For gift wrapping that will work through the winter season and beyond, choose elements that hit on a trend rather than a holiday (like holographic ribbon, terrazzo-inspired paper, or an instant photo as a fun tag).
Deck whatever halls you have this season—whether you’re working with a traditional fireplace or a very small space.