Stephanie Sisco

Get a Sneak Peek at This Year’s Real Simple Home
We asked pro designers to solve some major design challenges—check out what they did.
The Right Way to Vacuum (Yes, There Is a Right Way!)
You'll wish you'd known this sooner.
4 Smart Strategies for Creating a Stylish Gallery Wall
Art can help a space tell your story. Learn how to buy it, where to find it, and how to arrange it for a room that perfectly reflects you and your family.
Here’s How to Organize Your Food Storage Supplies Once and for All
Whip up smart solutions for food storage supplies with these creative tips.
Step Inside the 2019 Real Simple Home—And Find 250+ Design Ideas to Steal for Your Own Space
For our second annual Real Simple Home, we gathered a talented crew of designers and organizers to create a functional family space full of inspiring ideas. Come on in and take a tour!
7 Elements That Make a Home Charming
What creates an inviting space? Kristen Peña, interior designer and owner of K Interiors, has pinpointed the specific design choices that add charm and coziness. She shares her favorite tips to show how easily it can be done.