Stephanie Sisco

Stephanie Sisco is the Home Director for Real Simple, where she is the go-to for all things cleaning, organizing, decorating, entertaining, and gifting. A transplant to the Big Apple from central Florida, Stephanie brings her sunny sensibility and household expertise to the Real Simple team.

Get a Sneak Peek at This Year’s Real Simple Home

We asked pro designers to solve some major design challenges—check out what they did.
The Right Way to Vacuum (Yes, There Is a Right Way!)

You'll wish you'd known this sooner.
4 Smart Strategies for Creating a Stylish Gallery Wall

Art can help a space tell your story. Learn how to buy it, where to find it, and how to arrange it for a room that perfectly reflects you and your family.
Here’s How to Organize Your Food Storage Supplies Once and for All

Whip up smart solutions for food storage supplies with these creative tips.
Step Inside the 2019 Real Simple Home—And Find 250+ Design Ideas to Steal for Your Own Space

For our second annual Real Simple Home, we gathered a talented crew of designers and organizers to create a functional family space full of inspiring ideas. Come on in and take a tour!
7 Elements That Make a Home Charming

What creates an inviting space? Kristen Peña, interior designer and owner of K Interiors, has pinpointed the specific design choices that add charm and coziness. She shares her favorite tips to show how easily it can be done.

How to Organize Your Car’s Trunk the Right Way

Free up room in your vehicle’s trunk or cargo area with solutions from Scott Roewer, founder of The Organizing Agency.
3 Clever Products That Will Keep Your Car's Interior Exceptionally Tidy

From the trunk, to the glove compartment, to the center console—here's how to organize your entire car.
4 Fresh Ideas for Holiday Flower Arrangements

4 Things That Make Flower Arranging Easier Than Ever

8 Incredibly Simple Tricks to Refresh Your Room

How to Make the Most of a Dorm Room, According to a Professional Organizer

5 Surprising and Easy Painting Ideas to Add Color to Your Home

Tired of neutral everything but don’t want to go too wild? Experts share their favorite (and most surprising) easy painting ideas.

Nashville Front Porch Makeover

20 Genius Uses for the Magic Eraser

The Fastest Way to a Cleaner Bathroom

The Only Household Cleaners You’ll Ever Need

6 Living Room Upgrades From Lulu & Georgia’s Friends and Family Sale

The Cotton Ball Hack That Will Change Your Life

6 Design Solutions For a Busy Kitchen

How to Bring Moroccan Style Into Your House

4 Expert-Approved Holiday Table Settings

How to Organize Your Desk

The One Feature Every Vacuum Should Have

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Launching a Line at Target

Tour Emily Henderson’s New Los Angeles House

6 Organizing Instagram Accounts to Follow

The Container Store Is Offering a Discount on “Customer Favorites”

Samsung’s Newest TV Is a Literal Work of Art

How to Find the Best Live Animal Cams

The Most Curated Registry Ever

How 1 Organization Is Transforming the Way Patients View Hospitals

Expert Tips For Throwing the Perfect Summer Party

Why Copper Will Never Go Out of Style

The Best $20 I Ever Spent on Coffee

The Best Finds From the Container Store’s Kitchen & Pantry Sale

Stitch Fix Is Launching a Plus Size Online Personal Styling Service

This Commitment-Free Wallpaper Will Transform Any Room

