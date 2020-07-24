Stephanie Perry

Stephanie is a Boston-based branded content editor covering lifestyle, beauty, health, and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @stephleeperry.

Most Recent

Amazon Shoppers Swear by These $13 Odor-Eliminating Bags for More Than Just Stinky Shoes

They work in your fridge, car, pantry, and more.
I Get So Many Compliments on This Eyeshadow—and There's a Sneaky Anti-Aging Benefit

Try one of the four shimmery shades.
Customers Are Calling This $20 Anti-Aging Set ‘the Best Skincare Line on the Market’

It has nearly 4,000 perfect reviews. 
This Compact Gadget for Your Car Makes It Impossible to Drop Things in Hard-to-Reach Spots

Over 5,000 Amazon customers give it a five-star rating.
This $7 Hand Sanitizer Will Keep You Germ-Free—and Help You Relax

Infused with lavender essential oil, it will calm you with each use.
These $20 Old Navy Sweatpants Are My All-Time Favorite—and They’re Finally Back In Stock

They’re best-sellers for a reason.
7 Top-Rated Vacuums on Sale at Wayfair—Including Roombas

Score name brands for up to 50 percent off.
This Smart Oven Cut My Weeknight Cooking Time in Half

And improved my meals ten-fold.
All Stephanie Perry

9 Anthropologie Sale Finds to Instantly Elevate Your Home Office Space

I'm a Remote Employee, and These Are the Kitchen Essentials I Swear By to Eat Healthy at Home

This “Ugly Tool” Is the Only Thing That Completely Rids My Home of Dog Hair

