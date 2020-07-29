Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is a freelance journalist from Rhode Island. In her spare time she's a traveler and foreign pillow collector. Follow her on Instagram @sleasca.

Most Recent

A Surprise Comet Is Coming to Put on a Spectacular Sky Show—and It Won't Be Visible Again for Over 6,000 Years

A Surprise Comet Is Coming to Put on a Spectacular Sky Show—and It Won't Be Visible Again for Over 6,000 Years

A comet named C/2020 is expected to be visible from Earth at various points throughout July.
Read More
RV Rentals Are Booming for Summer 2020—Here's How to Get in on This Road Trip Alternative

RV Rentals Are Booming for Summer 2020—Here's How to Get in on This Road Trip Alternative

Seems like everyone's renting a rig this summer.
Read More
How to Navigate the World of Telemedicine and Get the Virtual Care You Need

How to Navigate the World of Telemedicine and Get the Virtual Care You Need

Doctors are making house calls again—just not in the way you might expect. Here are all the advantages telemedicine has to offer, especially right now. 
Read More
How to Avoid Charity Scams When Donating to Coronavirus Relief—Plus 5 Organizations You Can Trust

How to Avoid Charity Scams When Donating to Coronavirus Relief—Plus 5 Organizations You Can Trust

Here’s how to spot red flags and guarantee your money goes directly to the intended cause.
Read More
8 Practical Tips for Nailing a Video Interview

8 Practical Tips for Nailing a Video Interview

Video interviews are a whole different game, so here are some preparation and presentation tips from the pros.
Read More
Airlines Must Issue Refunds, Not Vouchers, for Flights Impacted by Coronavirus, Says Department of Transportation

Airlines Must Issue Refunds, Not Vouchers, for Flights Impacted by Coronavirus, Says Department of Transportation

Airlines have an obligation to give affected customers full refunds for any trips canceled because of coronavirus, the DOT says. Here’s what this means for you.
Read More

Everything You Need to Know About Wedding Insurance—During Coronavirus and Beyond

Everything You Need to Know About Wedding Insurance—During Coronavirus and Beyond

Yes, you can still save your wedding fund.
Read More
6 Nightly Techniques to Help You Fall Asleep Fast, According to Sleep Experts

6 Nightly Techniques to Help You Fall Asleep Fast, According to Sleep Experts

Here are some real tactics to help you asleep quickly—and hopefully stay asleep through the night.
Read More
9 Tips for Traveling Alone From a Seasoned Solo Traveler

9 Tips for Traveling Alone From a Seasoned Solo Traveler

Read More
How to Shop for Vintage Clothes (and Spot Knock-Offs) Like a Pro

How to Shop for Vintage Clothes (and Spot Knock-Offs) Like a Pro

Read More
Yes, You Really Do Need to Clean Your Vacuum Cleaner—Here's How

Yes, You Really Do Need to Clean Your Vacuum Cleaner—Here's How

Read More
Here’s What Happens to Your Skin When You Don’t Get Enough Sleep

Here’s What Happens to Your Skin When You Don’t Get Enough Sleep

Read More

Don’t Fall for This Recent FedEx Text Scam—Here's What You Need to Know

Nope, you didn’t win a free prize. Delete any texts claiming to be from FedEx. Here's what you need to know about this recent scam.

All Stacey Leasca

Everything You Need to Know About the Curly Girl Method

Everything You Need to Know About the Curly Girl Method

Read More
5 Science-Backed Uses for CBD

5 Science-Backed Uses for CBD

Read More
5 Confusing CBD Myths It’s Time to Set Straight

5 Confusing CBD Myths It’s Time to Set Straight

Read More
32 Hostess Gifts That Actually Feel Special

32 Hostess Gifts That Actually Feel Special

Read More
4 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Quitting Your Job

4 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Quitting Your Job

Read More
7 Biggest Shaving Mistakes Women Make—and How to Fix Them

7 Biggest Shaving Mistakes Women Make—and How to Fix Them

Read More
You've Probably Been Washing Your Hands Wrong—Here's the Right Way to Do It (and Avoid Getting Sick)

You've Probably Been Washing Your Hands Wrong—Here's the Right Way to Do It (and Avoid Getting Sick)

Read More
Is Sleeping With Wet Hair Actually a Bad Idea? It Depends on Your Hair Type

Is Sleeping With Wet Hair Actually a Bad Idea? It Depends on Your Hair Type

Read More
Exactly When to Get a Flu Shot This Year for the Best Protection, According to an MD

Exactly When to Get a Flu Shot This Year for the Best Protection, According to an MD

Read More
There’s a Secret Code Thieves Use to Break Into Hotel Safes

There’s a Secret Code Thieves Use to Break Into Hotel Safes

Read More
How to (Gently) Clean Your Favorite Costume Jewelry

How to (Gently) Clean Your Favorite Costume Jewelry

Read More
All the Ingredients for a Natural, Spa-Worthy Skincare Routine Are Right in Your Kitchen

All the Ingredients for a Natural, Spa-Worthy Skincare Routine Are Right in Your Kitchen

Read More
Thinking About Getting Laser Hair Removal? Read This Before Booking Your Appointment

Thinking About Getting Laser Hair Removal? Read This Before Booking Your Appointment

Read More
3 Amazing Disney Vacation Deals to Take Advantage of Right Now

3 Amazing Disney Vacation Deals to Take Advantage of Right Now

Read More
2 Times It's Better to Use Body Wash Over Bar Soap—and 3 Times It Isn't

2 Times It's Better to Use Body Wash Over Bar Soap—and 3 Times It Isn't

Read More
Loofahs Are Way Grosser Than You Think—Here's What to Use in the Shower Instead

Loofahs Are Way Grosser Than You Think—Here's What to Use in the Shower Instead

Read More
3 Easy, Elegant Bridesmaid Hairstyles You Can Absolutely Do Yourself—Here's How

3 Easy, Elegant Bridesmaid Hairstyles You Can Absolutely Do Yourself—Here's How

Read More
Missed Prime Day? These 5 Clever Home Gadgets Are Still on Super Sale

Missed Prime Day? These 5 Clever Home Gadgets Are Still on Super Sale

Read More
These Cult-Favorite Yeti Coolers Flew Off Amazon's Shelves Yesterday—But This One Is Still on Sale

These Cult-Favorite Yeti Coolers Flew Off Amazon's Shelves Yesterday—But This One Is Still on Sale

Read More
How to Measure Yourself for a Bridesmaid Dress Like a Total Pro

How to Measure Yourself for a Bridesmaid Dress Like a Total Pro

Read More
How to Properly and Thoroughly Remove Makeup—Even Waterproof Eyeliner and Mascara

How to Properly and Thoroughly Remove Makeup—Even Waterproof Eyeliner and Mascara

Read More
UPF Clothing Is the Sun Protection Your Skin's Been Missing—a Derm Explains How It Works

UPF Clothing Is the Sun Protection Your Skin's Been Missing—a Derm Explains How It Works

Read More
5 Natural Products That Really Deep Clean Stubborn Pet Stains

5 Natural Products That Really Deep Clean Stubborn Pet Stains

Read More
The Best Natural Products for Do-It-Yourself Pest Control in Your Home and Garden

The Best Natural Products for Do-It-Yourself Pest Control in Your Home and Garden

Read More
Queen Elizabeth's Former Villa in Malta Is for Sale

Queen Elizabeth's Former Villa in Malta Is for Sale

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com