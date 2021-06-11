A former senior editor with CNN Travel, Stacey Lastoe won an Emmy for her work on Anthony Bourdain's Little Los Angeles, a six-part digital series produced for Explore Parts Unknown.

The Brooklyn-based journalist, who has recent bylines in Fodor's Travel, Conde Nast Traveler, and Hotels Above Par, has reported on a matriarchal society on a Greek island; a hot new beach destination in Vietnam; and the rising bachelorette scene in Nashville. She's excited about this foray into freelancing and is especially keen on covering a wide array of topics, including food and drink, hotels, travel trends, wellness content, style and beauty, business stories and general interest.

She lives with her husband and hound dog in Brooklyn and enjoys running, cooking, baking and reading when she's not writing.