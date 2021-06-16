With the help of some financial tricks, this couple took a two-year sabbatical in order to test-drive their own retirement-and their careers are all the better for it.
Shelby Deering is a nationally-published lifestyle writer, print + digital journalist, and soul-centered storyteller living in Madison, Wisconsin. She has contributed to several print titles, websites, and brand blogs, including Martha Stewart Living, O Magazine, Parade, House Beautiful, Domino, Country Living, Good Housekeeping, Architectural Digest, Prevention, Apartment Therapy, Better Homes & Gardens, and many more.