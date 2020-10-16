Sharon Liao
15-Minute Parkour Routine
Gallery
This form of outdoor athletics is beloved by adrenaline junkies and health experts alike. Try this 15-minute routine to build strength and agility while burning calories.
By Sharon Liao
6 Quick Plyometric Exercises
Gallery
Get more out of your workout by adding these high-intensity plyometric exercises to your routine.
By Sharon Liao
Quick and Easy Ballet-Barre Workout
Gallery
Maybe you’ll never be a ballerina, but you can tone your body as dancers do.
By Sharon Liao
5 Injury Prevention Exercises
Gallery
Strengthen your muscles and stave off injury with these five easy pain-prevention moves.
By Sharon Liao
6 Effective Kettlebell Exercises
Gallery
Build strength and efficiently work the muscles in the legs, shoulders, and lower back by exercising with the squat cast-iron weights.
By Sharon Liao
A Guide to 6 Types of Yoga
Gallery
Don’t get in a twist over which type to choose. This guide will help you find a practice—whether you’re looking for muscle tone or peace of mind.
By Sharon Liao
6 Stretching Exercises to Help Your Whole Body Loosen Up
Gallery
No flexibility in your schedule? Rest assured, this stretching routine is quick and easy to do.
By Sharon Liao
How to Cure a Hangover
Gallery
Tips for the night of—and the morning after—to help you revel without (as many) repercussions.
By Sharon Liao
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com