Sharon Liao

15-Minute Parkour Routine
This form of outdoor athletics is beloved by adrenaline junkies and health experts alike. Try this 15-minute routine to build strength and agility while burning calories.
6 Quick Plyometric Exercises
Get more out of your workout by adding these high-intensity plyometric exercises to your routine.
Maybe you’ll never be a ballerina, but you can tone your body as dancers do.
5 Injury Prevention Exercises
Strengthen your muscles and stave off injury with these five easy pain-prevention moves.
6 Effective Kettlebell Exercises
Build strength and efficiently work the muscles in the legs, shoulders, and lower back by exercising with the squat cast-iron weights.
A Guide to 6 Types of Yoga
Don’t get in a twist over which type to choose. This guide will help you find a practice—whether you’re looking for muscle tone or peace of mind.
No flexibility in your schedule? Rest assured, this stretching routine is quick and easy to do.
How to Cure a Hangover
Tips for the night of—and the morning after—to help you revel without (as many) repercussions.