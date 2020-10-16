Shannon Luders-Manuel
The Simple Trick That Helps Me Feel Grateful (Even on Bad Days)
Article
I’m a positive person, but I’ve never been one for affirmations and I cringe at motivational calendars. But here's something that does work for me—and maybe it will work for you, too.
By Shannon Luders-Manuel
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com