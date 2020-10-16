Sarah Stebbins
What to Do With Old Clothes, in One Easy Chart
An illustrated guide to donating and selling post closet-purge.
7 Steps to a Successful Closet Purge
Ditching the items you spent hard-earned cash on is no easy task. First things first: Don’t think—just dump. Power-sort the items that you love or wear all the time into a keep pile and the ones that you know aren’t working (and aren’t worth something) into a donate or recycle bag. “Pretend your closet is about to catch fire. What would you save?” says Jennifer Baumgartner, Psy.D., a psychologist, a wardrobe consultant, and the author of You Are What You Wear. “You’ll make better decisions if you go with your gut and don’t get sucked into the paralysis of analysis.” To get started, ask yourself these seven questions.
