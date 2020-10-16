Sarah Stebbins

An illustrated guide to donating and selling post closet-purge.
Ditching the items you spent hard-earned cash on is no easy task. First things first: Don’t think—just dump. Power-sort the items that you love or wear all the time into a keep pile and the ones that you know aren’t working (and aren’t worth something) into a donate or recycle bag. “Pretend your closet is about to catch fire. What would you save?” says Jennifer Baumgartner, Psy.D., a psychologist, a wardrobe consultant, and the author of You Are What You Wear. “You’ll make better decisions if you go with your gut and don’t get sucked into the paralysis of analysis.” To get started, ask yourself these seven questions.
In May 2012, Alexandra Marquez sold 10 items from her closet on Poshmark and made $300. Now she’s a full-time power-seller, earning an average of $5,000 per month on the app. For others going the resale route, she shares her best advice for closing an e-deal.
If your clothes could talk, here’s what they would reveal.
5 Sneaky Color Illusions
Article
Is it you? Or the hue? How color affects behavior.
What Colors Look Best on Me?
Gallery
The answer depends on your undertone, the color that lies beneath your skin’s surface. Take this quick quiz to find yours and discover the shades that make you glow.
Orchid! Yellow! Green! They can do wonders to liven up a look. Or not. Find the hues that work with each other and your outfit will always look smashing (not clashing).
Use this step-by-step guide to create a wedding binder that will keep you organized (and sane) throughout the planning process.