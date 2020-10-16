Sarah Smith
7 Fresh New Perfumes for Fall
Pick up one of these brand-new fragrances for the season. No matter your scent-style, there’s one to suit you.
By Sarah Smith
The 8 Best Hair Sprays
Of 65 new formulas tried, these provided great hold without giving hair a shellacking.
By Sarah Smith
What Is Your Body Language Saying?
How to read the subtext in your movements—and in those of others.
By Sarah Smith
The Best Toothpastes
Brush up on what you brush with: Of 44 tubes tested, these squeezed out the others.
By Sarah Smith
7 Picks for Halloween Faces
For a budget-friendly and fun alternative to store-bought costumes, try using makeup to create your October 31st look. Face paint, false lashes, and hair extensions will have you looking festive in minutes. If you need more inspiration, check out these clever costume ideas.Simple Halloween CostumesEasy Halloween CostumesDIY Halloween CostumesLast-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas
By Sarah Smith
6 Luxurious New Lipsticks
We tested 40 new lipsticks to find those that were lip-smacking good.
By Sarah Smith
After: Daniele Menache
By Sarah Smith
Before: Daniele Menache, 49
By Sarah Smith
