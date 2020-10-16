Sarah Smith

7 Fresh New Perfumes for Fall
Gallery
Pick up one of these brand-new fragrances for the season. No matter your scent-style, there’s one to suit you.
The 8 Best Hair Sprays
Gallery
Of 65 new formulas tried, these provided great hold without giving hair a shellacking.
How to read the subtext in your movements—and in those of others.
The Best Toothpastes
Gallery
Brush up on what you brush with: Of 44 tubes tested, these squeezed out the others.
7 Picks for Halloween Faces
Gallery
For a budget-friendly and fun alternative to store-bought costumes, try using makeup to create your October 31st look. Face paint, false lashes, and hair extensions will have you looking festive in minutes. If you need more inspiration, check out these clever costume ideas.Simple Halloween CostumesEasy Halloween CostumesDIY Halloween CostumesLast-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas
6 Luxurious New Lipsticks
Gallery
We tested 40 new lipsticks to find those that were lip-smacking good.