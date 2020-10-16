Sarah Klein

A new study says the hot stuff has higher levels of antioxidants–but cold brew still has its perks.
It's not as horrifying as you think—really!
We know what we're having for dinner tonight.
Don’t beat yourself up. Try one of these gentle mantras instead.
Try these expert-approved tips the next time you’re tossing and turning.
It's Mental Illness Awareness Week—and if it that resonates with you, these Instagrammers want you to know you're not alone.
Think you’re regularly hitting that 10,000 daily steps ideal? An intriguing new study comparing activity rates around the globe has some eye-opening news about how sedentary people in the U.S. actually are.
Busy Philipps Just Shot Garlic Up Her Nose to Relieve Sinus Congestion—and It Looks So Painful
Video
“Oh my god, it really burns!”