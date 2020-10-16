Sarah Klein
Why Hot Coffee Might Be Healthier Than Cold Brew
Article
A new study says the hot stuff has higher levels of antioxidants–but cold brew still has its perks.
By Sarah Klein
Why Pooping During Childbirth Might Actually Be a Good Thing
Article
It's not as horrifying as you think—really!
By Sarah Klein
Pasta Was Linked to Weight Loss in a New Study–But There's One Small Catch
Article
We know what we're having for dinner tonight. 
By Sarah Klein
4 Things to Remind Yourself When You Overeat, Drink Too Much, or Skip a Workout
Article
Don’t beat yourself up. Try one of these gentle mantras instead.
By Sarah Klein
Exactly What 7 Sleep Experts Do When They Can’t Fall Asleep
Video
Try these expert-approved tips the next time you’re tossing and turning.
By Sarah Klein
9 Inspiring People Tackling Depression, Anxiety, and Mental Health Stigma on Instagram
Video
It's Mental Illness Awareness Week—and if it that resonates with you, these Instagrammers want you to know you're not alone.
By Sarah Klein
The Surprising Number of Steps Americans Really Take Each Day
Article
Think you’re regularly hitting that 10,000 daily steps ideal? An intriguing new study comparing activity rates around the globe has some eye-opening news about how sedentary people in the U.S. actually are.
By Sarah Klein
Busy Philipps Just Shot Garlic Up Her Nose to Relieve Sinus Congestion—and It Looks So Painful
Video
“Oh my god, it really burns!”
By Sarah Klein
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com