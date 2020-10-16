Sarah Karnasiewicz

If you’ve never had Peruvian-style chicken soup, then you’re in for a treat. In addition to the standard ingredients (chicken, carrots, peas) you’ll add bell pepper, cumin, and potatoes, plus a generous dose of lime-scallion-herb puree for a brighter and spicier bowl of flavor. It’s great to clear out a cold or just to warm up on a wintery night. If you have a ripe avocado on hand, a few cubes on top would be a delicious addition. P.S. Save the chicken bones after shredding the meat to make chicken stock.
This tasty remix of a traditional chowder recipe is refreshingly modern thanks to beautiful in-shell littleneck clams that cozy up alongside chunks of tender cod. Leeks and fennel join in with onion to make an deeply aromatic base, and you’ll infuse the broth with a generous dose of wine and clam juice to add acidity and umami flavor. And did we mention the buttered-and-spiced oyster crackers that top each bowl? They’re baked with garlic powder and smoked paprika—a highly delicious combination that adds excitement to each bite. All of this means a bowl of this soup is deeply satisfying and hearty.
A bowl of this jewel-toned soup packs in five different vegetables for an ultra-healthy meal. The beets, cabbage, and carrots add bright flavor, substantive body, and best of all, tons of plant fiber to keep you full. Toasted caraway infuses the broth with a nuttiness that is matched by the earthy root vegetables. Beef broth is traditional in borscht (it adds richness), but you can swap it for vegetable stock if you want a vegetarian version. And, while many soups strain to reach dinner-worthy heartiness, this recipe is up to the task. Serve with a spicy red wine and don’t be shy about slathering the butter on the rye bread.
Clever combination alert! Spaghetti and meatballs meet brothy ramen noodles in a dinner that will have you wondering how you’ve lived so long without it. Three elements combine to make this recipe an instant classic: delicious pork meatballs (seasoned with fresh ginger, scallions, and soy sauce), a miso-spiked broth, and of course, squiggly instant ramen noodles. Baby bok choy provides some greens for healthy balance, plus, they cut through the rich flavors. Hot tip: The ramen will soak up all the broth (making it hard to save leftovers) so if you want to keep extra servings for later, prepare the noodles separately from the broth.
This silky red lentil soup soothes and satisfies with generous amounts of vegetables and a touch of heat. The recipe combines carrots, butternut squash, a cornucopia of spices, and harissa paste for layered flavor; fresh ginger adds a surprising amount of warmth, too. Basically, a bowl of this easy soup will warm you up in more ways than one. It’s worth the extra step of transferring the soup to the blender to get a velvety smooth texture. P.S. This recipe freezes well, so double the batch to have delicious dinners on hand anytime.
Nothing says comfort food like a steamy bowl of vegetable-packed minestrone, which is made extra hearty here with whole grain farro in place of pasta and DIY parm crisps for bites of umami on every spoonful. Speaking of Parm, don't throw out those rinds; you'll use one here to infuse the broth with deep flavor. As you come to the end of a wedge, stash the end in a ziptop bag in your freezer to add to a simmering soup or a batch of stock. For a gluten-free version of this soup, swap in brown rice for the farro.
There’s never a better time to bake an apple pie than during the first cool days of fall. So which of the thousands of varieties of apples is best? For pies and cobblers, you want apples that can withstand heat without losing their shape or zing. Granny Smith (tart and crisp), Golden Delicious (unbeatable crunch and flavor), and Braeburn (sweeter and slightly softer) are all good picks—but for the best type of apple for apple pie, see our complete guide here. "Before you buy, check for a fresh, fruity aroma," says Amy Traverso, author of The Apple Lover’s Cookbook. No smell? "The apple could be mealy, which will leave your pie lacking in flavor." To really go above and beyond on your pie baking, be sure to keep your butter ice cold, use fresh spices, and crimp the edges carefully using the thumb and forefingers of your opposite hand all the way around the rim (more on that here). Serve your pie a la mode—or, for a savory twist, sprinkle a half cup of grated cheddar cheese over the top crust about 20 minutes before you remove it from the oven.
This candy-studded tart is like a giant homemade Reese’s cup, complete with Kit Kats, Candy Corn, and Reese’s Pieces, too. It’s an absolute must if you’re hosting a party this year, or for bringing to your co-workers as a sweet and festive treat. A combination of Oreo cookies and melted butter form the super-simple base, which is topped with a creamy peanut butter center and a silky-smooth chocolate ganache. Feel free to use any candy you have on hand, but be sure to choose at least one variety that will add a pop of color. Chill until firm (which will make it easier to slice), then dig in.