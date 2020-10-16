Sarah Karnasiewicz

A bowl of this jewel-toned soup packs in five different vegetables for an ultra-healthy meal. The beets, cabbage, and carrots add bright flavor, substantive body, and best of all, tons of plant fiber to keep you full. Toasted caraway infuses the broth with a nuttiness that is matched by the earthy root vegetables. Beef broth is traditional in borscht (it adds richness), but you can swap it for vegetable stock if you want a vegetarian version. And, while many soups strain to reach dinner-worthy heartiness, this recipe is up to the task. Serve with a spicy red wine and don’t be shy about slathering the butter on the rye bread.