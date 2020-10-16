A straightforward guide to laundering cold-weather staples from parkas to wool pants.
The When-to-Wash-It Handbook
Repeated poor-quality dry cleanings can lead to fiber breakage―and an empty wallet. An old-fashioned hand washing is not only cheaper, but leaves the cashmere considerably softer. Use lukewarm water and a mild soap and lay flat to dry. Remove excess water by rolling the garment in a towel―never wring it.
