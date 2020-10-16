Sarah J. Robbins

Think of these as family-wide, extra-early New Year’s resolutions. With no CrossFit commitment.
Because “Mind your own beeswax” expired when you were 12.
These questions—both mundane and more serious—can help you build a deeper relationship with your father.
Who knew talking to a 5- (or 15-) year-old could be so hard? When Minecraft, Lego sets, and “Whew, summer reading, huh?” don’t break the ice, here are some trusted tactics from the pros—including a preschool teacher and a theater director. (And if all else fails…ice cream.)
5 Strategies for Fighting Fair
Arguing with your partner is part of life—but having the skills to keep things from escalating can mean the difference between a devastating battle and a win-win. Here, a couples therapist, a philosopher, and three other fight club refs help increase the odds of not going to bed mad.
We asked professional bookworms to share the personal stories that stuck with them.
Whether your mind is speeding ahead after one great date or you’re on the cusp of getting serious with someone you’ve been seeing for a while, find your footing with these queries.
Feel as if you get in your own way when it comes to being inventive? Five smart thinkers—including an economist and a memoirist—offer their ideas for breaking free from the routine and making the magic more available.