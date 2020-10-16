Sarah J. Robbins
5 Excellent Habits to Start When School Does
Article
Think of these as family-wide, extra-early New Year’s resolutions. With no CrossFit commitment.
5 (Polite!) Ways to Get a Loved One to Mind Their Own Business
Article
Because “Mind your own beeswax” expired when you were 12.
5 Questions That’ll Bring You Closer to Your Dad
Video
These questions—both mundane and more serious—can help you build a deeper relationship with your father.
5 Ways to Make Conversation With Kids
Article
Who knew talking to a 5- (or 15-) year-old could be so hard? When Minecraft, Lego sets, and “Whew, summer reading, huh?” don’t break the ice, here are some trusted tactics from the pros—including a preschool teacher and a theater director. (And if all else fails…ice cream.)
5 Strategies for Fighting Fair
Article
Arguing with your partner is part of life—but having the skills to keep things from escalating can mean the difference between a devastating battle and a win-win. Here, a couples therapist, a philosopher, and three other fight club refs help increase the odds of not going to bed mad.
5 Profound Memoirs That Will Change the Way You See the World
Article
We asked professional bookworms to share the personal stories that stuck with them.
5 Questions to Ask Yourself Early in a Relationship
Video
Whether your mind is speeding ahead after one great date or you’re on the cusp of getting serious with someone you’ve been seeing for a while, find your footing with these queries.
5 Things to Do to Spark Creativity
Article
Feel as if you get in your own way when it comes to being inventive? Five smart thinkers—including an economist and a memoirist—offer their ideas for breaking free from the routine and making the magic more available.
