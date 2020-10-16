Sarah Epperson

The Bushwacker cocktail was created in the Virgin Islands during the mid-seventies, which may tell you all you need to know about this boozy icebox cake. The ingredients read as an all-star roster of deliciousness—there’s coffee liqueur, chocolate-hazelnut spread, and whipped cream, all layered between chocolate wafer cookies. It’s almost too good to be true. Set this one out for the grownups after the kids have gone to bed, then settle in for a deliciously fun night. Of course, you can always use decaf brewed coffee, instead of the liqueur, for a more kid-friendly version.