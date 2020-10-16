Sarah Epperson

The Bushwacker cocktail was created in the Virgin Islands during the mid-seventies, which may tell you all you need to know about this boozy icebox cake. The ingredients read as an all-star roster of deliciousness—there’s coffee liqueur, chocolate-hazelnut spread, and whipped cream, all layered between chocolate wafer cookies. It’s almost too good to be true. Set this one out for the grownups after the kids have gone to bed, then settle in for a deliciously fun night. Of course, you can always use decaf brewed coffee, instead of the liqueur, for a more kid-friendly version.
This pretty, cool cake is a study in delicious contrasts—vanilla sandwich cookies, pillowy whipped cream, jammy blueberries, and tart lemon sorbet. Layered into a no-oven-required icebox dessert, the result manages to be both rich and light. Plus, did you see that gorgeous tie-dye-esque swirl? Covered tightly in the freezer, this treat will last up to a few weeks. You can also pre-portion servings and store them individually. Pro tip: This recipe works as a template for other icebox cakes. Swap in your favorite flavors in equal measures—strawberries and pistachio ice cream, for example, would taste great.
It won’t take a lot to convince everyone to tuck into a dessert named after the epic campfire treat. Who would turn down a slice of icebox cake that layers marshmallow-infused whipped cream, sheets of graham cracker, and chocolate gelato? No one, that’s who. This recipe goes the extra mile with toasted marshmallows and a thick drizzle of melted chocolate to crown the cake. It’s a great way to enjoy the delicious flavors of s’mores without starting a fire, not to mention a cooling escape from a hot summer day.
Few recipes say “summer” as loudly as peach cobbler, but there’s one drawback: you have to turn on the oven. No more, thanks to this quick and clever icebox treat, which takes only 25 minutes of hands-on time before you set it to chill and develop deep flavors. The fresh peach slices (no need to peel!) are macerated in a cinnamon-flecked lemon and sugar mixture, and then layered with sweetened whipped cream and cubes of pound cake into a decadent, layered delight.
This simple icebox cake is perfect for lovers of savory-sweet combinations. A generous serving of berry-infused whipped cream is complemented by salty buttery round crackers (like the classic, scalloped-edged Ritz) and accented with strawberry jam. The intricately layered method of layering the cream, crackers, and jam not only ensures each cracker yields into cake-like submission, it also makes for pretty, striped slices. Pro tip: You can discard the berry solids as directed in the recipe, or refrigerate them to add to a smoothie for tomorrow’s breakfast.
This tropical, frozen dessert brings cool relief to hot days with a refreshing combination of coconut and lime in a gorgeous, showstopper package. A coconut cookie crust surrounds a decadent coconut interior that’s spiked with a generous amount of lime juice. You’ll use coconut whipped topping as the base of the pie, which keeps it dairy free, but you can substitute an equal amount of whipped cream, instead. A spring-form pan makes this particularly pretty, but you can use a pie plate in a pinch.