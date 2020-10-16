Sarah Engler

24 Creative Goody Bag Ideas
Gallery
The fun doesn't have to end when the party winds down. Send guests home with these unique takeaways.
One car, five people, 400 miles, 842 bathroom breaks. A formula for disaster? Not if you have a smart plan.
4 Fun Travel Games
Article
Make planes, trains, and automobile travel less tiresome with smart ways to keep the whole family entertained.
Repot a Plant as a Hostess Gift
Gallery
Make over a plant in minutes in 3 easy steps.
Eye-Catching House Numbers
Gallery
Five distinctive designs that let you clearly and stylishly mark your territory.
New Uses for Mismatched Dishware
Gallery
Transform neglected items from useless to useful by thinking outside the box.
Wine Storage Strategies
Article
Keep your collection―no matter what size―tasting good to the last drop.
The Best Wine Racks
Gallery
Practical storage solutions that fit every space.