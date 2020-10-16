Sarah Cottrell
I Took A DNA Test and the Results Were Shocking
Article
I grew up listening to tall tales about ancestors from distant lands. So when I had the opportunity to take a DNA test, I took it.
By Sarah Cottrell
This Is What Happened When I Got Rid of All of My Kids' Things
Article
My boys have destroyed their room over summer break. Would emptying it of everything but the basics teach them a lesson?
By Sarah Cottrell
The Questions I Wish I Had Asked Before I Bought My Country House
Article
My husband and I were so busy day dreaming about life outside the city that we forgot to inquire about the realities of living in a country house.
By Sarah Cottrell
I Tried Swedish Death Cleaning—And Here’s How My Family Reacted
Article
What happened when a busy mother of three put the latest organizing trend to the test. 
By Sarah Cottrell
This Is What It’s Like Raising a Child With Hemophilia
Article
 My son has a life-threatening disease. Here's how I learned to cope with his diagnosis, and how my family is stronger as a result. 
By Sarah Cottrell
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com