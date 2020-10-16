Sarah Copeland

This flavorful dip is begging to star at the center of a luxurious Sunday night spread. Instead of hustling all day to get a meat-and-potatoes dinner on the table, let this simple dip be the star that unites delicious, disparate parts. You’ll drizzle the pillowy ricotta with a brown butter that’s spiked with fennel and peppercorns. The sauce is unbelievably luxe for such a quick affair. All that’s left is to set the souped-up ricotta on your favorite platter, then tuck an array of your favorite summer dippers all around, like prosciutto-wrapped melon, endive leaves, and charcuterie. There are no wrong answers for what pairs well. One shopping tip, though: It’s worth splurging on the nicest container of ricotta you can find—some store-bought brands can be overly watery.