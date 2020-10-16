Sara Reistad-Long

So maybe you can’t change your health overnight. But you can get a head start, with these painless, proven ways to boost your well-being (inside and out).
How to Apply Makeup Well
Gallery
According to the pros, the best way to make up your face is by making faces.
Quit Counting Calories
Article
Realistic strategies that will have you eating right for life―and saying good-bye to diet guilt.
The Downside of Drinking
Article
In addition to the immediate risks associated with alcohol use―loss of coordination, hangovers―there are other negatives. Here is a look at the most common risks.
The Upside of Alcohol
Article
Good spirits: Some alcoholic beverages provide antioxidants and others may reduce cholesterol.
Surprising Hangover Helpers
Article
Tips for getting through the morning after.
Can You Drink to Your Health?
Article
The latest alcohol news to help you make sense of the good, the bad, and everything in between.
How to Drink Wisely
Article
How, when, and what to drink to enjoy yourself but remain in control.