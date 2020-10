My Toddler Has Had 47 Homes in Two Years Article

My daughter Audrey is two years old and she’s lived in thirty-three states, forty-seven cities, and one foreign country. She has had her feet in both oceans, hiked the Grand Canyon, and traveled in planes, trains and automobiles. Until a few weeks ago, she’s never lived in a permanent “home.” And it’s one of the best decisions we ever made.