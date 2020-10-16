Samantha Peters and Rachel Sylvester
7 Stylish White Sneakers You’ll Want to Wear With Everything
Video
These fashion-forward kicks are perfect for the gym, brunch, and pretty much any other occasion.
By Samantha Peters and Rachel Sylvester
7 Incredibly Comfortable (and Cute!) Shoes for Traveling
Article
Whether you’re lounging poolside or wandering cobblestone streets, these ultra-walkable shoes will help you put your best foot forward.
By Samantha Peters and Rachel Sylvester
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com