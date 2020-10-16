Samantha Peters

Sam Peters is the Fashion Editorial Assistant at Real Simple. Her love for cats is only rivaled by her passion for finding the freshest deals and faux fur coats.
7 Versatile Wedding Guest Dresses You Can Wear Over and Over Again
Video
Invest in gorgeous and versatile options you’ll want to sport even after the ceremony is over.
By Samantha Peters
7 Secrets to Selling Your Clothes, According to Someone Who’s Made Almost Six Figures Doing It
Video
Chloe Binetti, a New York native who's turned her digital closet into a nearly six-figure business, shares her must-know tips for reselling online.
By Samantha Peters
This $14 Face Mask Completely Transformed My Skin
Article
The best face mask I've found zapped my blemishes and lightened dark spots after just one use.
By Samantha Peters
Surprise! Bucket Hats Are Back in Style (the New Ones Are Much Cuter Though)
Article
The new spin on this recycled trend is more polished than ever.
By Samantha Peters
The 6 Best Brands For Plus Size Activewear
Article
Here, game-changing athletic styles designed for women sizes 14 and up.
By Samantha Peters
5 Stylish Sunglasses You’ll Want to Wear All Summer Long
Article
We've rounded up the chicest shades on the market.
By Samantha Peters
Finally, Comfy Princess-Inspired Kicks: Disney Just Dropped Its First Collection With TOMS
Article
The first of three collections is here—and we're showing you the coolest stuff available.
By Samantha Peters
The Best Stuff From Kate Spade’s 30% Off Summer Sale
Article
Whether you're looking for flirty apparel to amp up your wardrobe or a classic handbag that will never go out of style, Kate Spade has got you covered.
By Samantha Peters
