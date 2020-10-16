Sally Wadyka

Makeup Colors That Flatter Everyone Gallery

Story behind the story: Perhaps you’ve heard of Clinique Black Honey, the legendary berryish lip color that somehow manages to suit every single woman. (Chances are, you and your mother each own a tube.) Real Simple suspected there were even more lipsticks—and eye shadows and nail polishes—that could work shade-shifting magic on all skin tones. To find out, we asked cosmetics companies to send us their top sellers. Then, with the help of makeup artists Carmindy, of TLC’s What Not to Wear, and Spring Super, we invited dozens of women of every skin color to give them a try. The results of our experiment are here: 15 universally flattering shades and formulas that are legends in the making.