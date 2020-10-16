Sally Wadyka

What Causes Inflammation?
Inflammation is the hidden culprit behind dozens of health problems. Here’s what you need to know about it—and the new science on how best to keep it in check.
This is Your Body on Menopause
It's called "the change" for a reason. Not only does menopause signal the end of your reproductive life but it can also come with a whole host of side effects, which range from annoying to serious.
This is Your Brain on Menopause
Warning: It can be a bit of a roller coaster. Here's what to expect.
Laughter is a funny thing: Why did we evolve to giggle and cackle and guffaw, and what purpose does it serve besides, well, making the world a happier place? Here, some more surprising facts about cracking up.
It is absolutely possible to get better with age. Just listen to these experts—seven spry centenarians.What steps can you take to live a longer life? See what doctors and researchers say are the seven keys to healthy aging.
Story behind the story: Perhaps you’ve heard of Clinique Black Honey, the legendary berryish lip color that somehow manages to suit every single woman. (Chances are, you and your mother each own a tube.) Real Simple suspected there were even more lipsticks—and eye shadows and nail polishes—that could work shade-shifting magic on all skin tones. To find out, we asked cosmetics companies to send us their top sellers. Then, with the help of makeup artists Carmindy, of TLC’s What Not to Wear, and Spring Super, we invited dozens of women of every skin color to give them a try. The results of our experiment are here: 15 universally flattering shades and formulas that are legends in the making.