Sally Wadyka
What Causes Inflammation?
Article
Inflammation is the hidden culprit behind dozens of health problems. Here’s what you need to know about it—and the new science on how best to keep it in check.
By Sally Wadyka
6-Point Middle-Shrinking Fitness Plan That Actually Works
Article
No matter what your age or genetic makeup, here are six research-backed fixes to shrink both kinds of belly fat.
By Sally Wadyka
5 Ways to Train Your Brain for Lifelong Mental Fitness
Article
Can’t remember where you left your keys? Don’t worry—despite occasional glitches, it’s possible to sharpen your brain and maintain tip-top mental shape.
By Sally Wadyka Maggie Seaver
This is Your Body on Menopause
Article
It's called "the change" for a reason. Not only does menopause signal the end of your reproductive life but it can also come with a whole host of side effects, which range from annoying to serious.
By Sally Wadyka
This is Your Brain on Menopause
Article
Warning: It can be a bit of a roller coaster. Here's what to expect.
By Sally Wadyka
13 Things You Probably Don’t Know About Laughing
Article
Laughter is a funny thing: Why did we evolve to giggle and cackle and guffaw, and what purpose does it serve besides, well, making the world a happier place? Here, some more surprising facts about cracking up.
By Sally Wadyka
Long-Life Advice From 7 Centenarians
Gallery
It is absolutely possible to get better with age. Just listen to these experts—seven spry centenarians.What steps can you take to live a longer life? See what doctors and researchers say are the seven keys to healthy aging.
By Sally Wadyka
Makeup Colors That Flatter Everyone
Gallery
Story behind the story: Perhaps you’ve heard of Clinique Black Honey, the legendary berryish lip color that somehow manages to suit every single woman. (Chances are, you and your mother each own a tube.) Real Simple suspected there were even more lipsticks—and eye shadows and nail polishes—that could work shade-shifting magic on all skin tones. To find out, we asked cosmetics companies to send us their top sellers. Then, with the help of makeup artists Carmindy, of TLC’s What Not to Wear, and Spring Super, we invited dozens of women of every skin color to give them a try. The results of our experiment are here: 15 universally flattering shades and formulas that are legends in the making.
By Sally Wadyka
