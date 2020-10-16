Rori Spinelli-Trovato and Kay Chun
Easy Weeknight Dinner for 8
Article
If you can't imagine having friends over for a midweek dinner, you haven't see this menu and game plan.
Herb Grilled Shrimp and Wilted Spinach With Fennel
Roasted Apricots With Sugared Pecans and Dulce de Leche
Dulce de Leche
Beans With Pancetta and Caramelized Onions
Fresh Corn and Tomato Soup
