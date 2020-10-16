Robin Bashinsky

A bottle of steak sauce shouldn’t have to languish at the back of your cabinet. Here, it gets to star in hearty beef bowls that draw on the flavors of Korean bibimbap. You’ll cook the steak in an easy marinade stirred together from pantry ingredients (plus fresh ginger for a kick), and then serve the meat over rice. It’s all topped off with the essential bibimbap accoutrements of fried egg, spinach, carrots, and kimchi. Pro tip: To get extra thin slices of beef, freeze the steak for 15 minutes before cooking. You’re looking for about ¼-inch thickness.