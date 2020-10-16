Robin Bashinsky

This recipe is everything that’s great about a summer picnic. There’s creamy potato salad, barbecue sauce, and bacon involved. Okay, maybe bacon’s not standard picnic fare, but this recipe proves it should be. Barbecue sauce brings welcome tang and smokiness to the classic dish, which makes it a perfect pairing for cold roast chicken or sausages fresh off the grill. Like all potato salads, this one is flexible according to your preferences. To add some heat, try minced jalapeños, or for a decadent addition, fold in cubes of sharp cheddar.
Meet your new favorite sauce: A tangy, creamy take on remoulade, which features briny pickles, salty capers, and barbecue sauce, which takes the place of hot sauce and Worcestershire (standard ingredients in Louisiana-style remoulade). It pairs particularly well with seafood—think crab cakes, poached shrimp, or crab cakes—but the sauce would be great layered into cold chicken sandwiches, as a dip for steak fries, or heck, why not a juicy grilled steak, too? A jar of this sauce in your fridge can turn any leftovers into a delicious meal.
These candied pecans have a secret ingredient: barbecue sauce! You’ll fold it in with brown sugar and egg whites to make a tangy, peppery crispy coating on each nut. A bowl of this savory-sweet treat is perfect for cocktail hour or for an afternoon snack. Never again will the bottom of a bottle of BBQ sauce languish in your fridge. Shopping tip: A thicker sauce (like Stubb’s brand) is best for this recipe, since a thin, vinegary one might keep the nuts from getting crunchy.
A bottle of steak sauce shouldn’t have to languish at the back of your cabinet. Here, it gets to star in hearty beef bowls that draw on the flavors of Korean bibimbap. You’ll cook the steak in an easy marinade stirred together from pantry ingredients (plus fresh ginger for a kick), and then serve the meat over rice. It’s all topped off with the essential bibimbap accoutrements of fried egg, spinach, carrots, and kimchi. Pro tip: To get extra thin slices of beef, freeze the steak for 15 minutes before cooking. You’re looking for about ¼-inch thickness.
A great recipe doesn’t just help you create delicious food, it teaches you something, too. That’s the case in this seriously addictive onion dip, which employs a classic caramelization method to coax the onions into golden, sweet submission. The low heat and frequent stirring is the key to properly caramelized onions, so resist the urge to crank up the heat. You’ll finish off the onions with a glug of steak sauce, which adds rich, bold flavor. Finished off with sour cream and chives and paired with potato chips, this dip will be on rotation for every party.
Shrimp and steak sauce? Yes, please! The name might be confusing, but it works perfectly in this unbelievably delicious shrimp recipe, which showcases bold flavors in true Louisiana fashion. You’ll sauté shrimp in butter before simmering them with tomatoes, scallions, Creole seasoning (a spice blend made from peppers, oregano, garlic, and onion) and the steak sauce. It’s worth splurging on fancy bread to sop up every last bit of the sauce. Serve with icy cold beers and a soundtrack of big brass band to transport you to New Orleans while you eat.
This year, mix up your traditional potato latkes with a delicious root vegetable rendition, which adds a naturally sweet twist to the cakes. The recipe combines three types—carrots, parsnips, and beet—plus onions and scallions for a double allium flavor boost. The gorgeous, deep orange hue makes these a fun festive twist on a Hanukkah classic. Got leftovers? Reheat the latkes in the oven until warm and top with sour cream and smoked salmon, or serve as a side with chicken or pot roast.Headnote by Lindsay Maitland Hunt
This quick chicken dinner is basically comfort and coziness in a dish. The cutlets cook quickly and then are shingled into a baking dish before being blanketed with a thick thyme-and-Swiss cheese sauce (a version of a classic Mornay) and topped with slivers of prosciutto and panko breadcrumbs. After a quick trip under the broiler, the result is decadent and delicious. Don’t worry, you’ll serve green beans alongside to balance out the rich flavors. Pro tip: You can save some money on cutlets by DIYing them at home. Buy an equivalent weight chicken breasts, then slice horizontally through the center to create cutlets.Headnote by Lindsay Maitland Hunt