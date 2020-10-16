Robby Melvin

It’s hard to beat fried rice when it comes to tasty comfort foods and this recipe makes good on the dish’s reputation. The rice is packed with all-stars—we’re talking crispy shiitake mushrooms, salty soy sauce, and spicy ginger, among other things. You’ll top it off with frizzled eggs, aka eggs that are fried until the edges are crispy. It’s an easy vegetarian dinner that goes long on flavor while staying short on time and dishes. Seriously, the whole thing can be on the table in under 30 minutes. Pro-tip: Great fried rice relies on cooked and then cooled grains of white rice, which allows them to get crispy in the pan. To make this an easy every week meal, freeze pre-cooked portions of white rice so that you can defrost overnight and be ready to go.