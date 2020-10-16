Robby Melvin

Balanced dinners don’t have to be boring. Case in point: this quick recipe, which pairs fish and green beans with hash brown potatoes. The hash browns in question create a crispy crust that coats each filet of fish, adding a delightful layer of decadence. A slick of butter on the green beans helps fend off feelings of restraint, as well. Pro tip: This crust will work on a variety of fish, if you can’t find arctic char. Choose an equal weight for the filets to keep cooking time similar.
This extremely fast recipe gets dinner on the table in just 15 minutes, and manages to pack in a ton of flavor, too. That’s thanks to the Indian-inspired spice mix—a fragrant combination of cumin, coriander, turmeric, cayenne, and fresh ginger—which coats the quick-roasted shrimp. You’ll serve this alongside a lightly sweetened, vinegar-spiked cucumber mixture and white basmati rice to soak up all the delicious flavors. P.S. The smashing of the cucumbers might seem like an unnecessary step, but it coaxes out extra juices from the cucumbers, which marry with the other sauce ingredients.
This flavorful and quick pasta recipe features the best of spring’s bounty. Peppery radishes and crisp sugar snap peas nestle up to casarecce, a twisted type of pasta that allows the delicious sauce to cling to its folds. (If you can’t find it, another short, textured shape such as penne or gemelli will work well.) A honey-mustard vinaigrette—spiked with shallot and lemon zest, thank you very much—coats each bite, while a shower of mint and salty ricotta salata at the end adds a bit of decadence. Serve with rosé or white wine and enjoy the quick prep time and minimal dish clean up.
If you’re looking for a quick dinner and a fresh take on burger night, look no further. These simple lamb burgers come together quickly with just a few ingredients. A salt-and-pepper patty gets quickly grilled, then topped with a gooey slice of Havarti cheese. All that’s left to do is stir onion-y chives and peppery basil into some mayo and you’ve got dinner. To bulk it up, serve with roasted sweet potato wedges, which play well with the juicy lamb and salty cheese, or throw together a quick tomato-cucumber salad. Pair with a tart white wine that can cut through the dish’s richness.
Look no further for your next satisfying, delicious, vegetarian dinner. This healthful recipe balances building blocks to create a healthful meal–including beans, vegetables, whole grains, and avocado—and does it all in just 35 minutes. It’s amazing what properly roasting vegetables and chickpeas will do: the beans become crispy and chewy, the zucchini and yellow squash delectably caramelized, and the onion redolent with umami. For a gluten-free version, substitute short-grain brown rice or quinoa for the farro. Pairing tip: This dish goes well with a light, earthy red like pinot noir or a nearly effervescent white like vinho verde.
Great desserts don’t have to be fussy to hit the spot. Case in point: this simple blueberry crumble, which allows the fruit to shine under a blanket of delicious oat-walnut topping. Even though this dessert is fit for special diets, this dish doesn’t scream “healthy,” far from it. Not only is this recipe naturally gluten-free, it’s also easy to make dairy-free, too, if you substitute the butter on top with coconut oil, or skip it entirely. P.S. You’ll need a food processor to turn steel-cut oats into oat flour.
If you’re a fan of crab cakes, then here’s a new recipe to tempt you: Simple salmon patties that make use of two pantry staples: steel-cut oats and canned salmon, which are flavored with scallions, Dijon, and parsley. Serve these with sliced avocado, lightly dressed greens, and a lemon wedge for a light meal, or layer on a toasted brioche buns with tartar sauce, Bibb leaves, and pickled red onions. Make-ahead tip: The patties freeze well—make a batch to have on hand for the nights when cooking feels like too much.
It’s hard to beat fried rice when it comes to tasty comfort foods and this recipe makes good on the dish’s reputation. The rice is packed with all-stars—we’re talking crispy shiitake mushrooms, salty soy sauce, and spicy ginger, among other things. You’ll top it off with frizzled eggs, aka eggs that are fried until the edges are crispy. It’s an easy vegetarian dinner that goes long on flavor while staying short on time and dishes. Seriously, the whole thing can be on the table in under 30 minutes. Pro-tip: Great fried rice relies on cooked and then cooled grains of white rice, which allows them to get crispy in the pan. To make this an easy every week meal, freeze pre-cooked portions of white rice so that you can defrost overnight and be ready to go.