Rebekah Peppler

This fall is especially warm, right? Or are we just making excuses to drink this spiked apple cider slushie? Either way, this frozen cocktail is a seasonal stunner. You make a boozy granita using a mixture of bourbon, apple cider, and a super easy spiced brown-sugar syrup. Then you freeze and scrape, freeze and scrape until you reach, er, “slushie” texture (you know what we mean). It’s pretty garnished with a slice of apple but cinnamon sticks would add another fragrant dimension. Cheers to the season!
While every bit as smooth and refreshing as the classic vodka cocktail that inspired it, this party-sized version of the Moscow Mule adds one upgrade: a subtle, cool, and inviting note of mint. The spicier your ginger beer, the more fire and bite your punch will have—so choose accordingly.