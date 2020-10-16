Rebekah Peppler

This fall is especially warm, right? Or are we just making excuses to drink this spiked apple cider slushie? Either way, this frozen cocktail is a seasonal stunner. You make a boozy granita using a mixture of bourbon, apple cider, and a super easy spiced brown-sugar syrup. Then you freeze and scrape, freeze and scrape until you reach, er, “slushie” texture (you know what we mean). It’s pretty garnished with a slice of apple but cinnamon sticks would add another fragrant dimension. Cheers to the season!