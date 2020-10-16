Rebecca Webber

When someone you love suffers a painful loss, it’s hard to know what to do. These deep thinkers offer sage suggestions.
Because staying inside with A/C and Amazon Prime until October isn’t an option.
5 Ways to Stop an Argument ASAP
Article
Remember these tips in the heat of the moment. (Heat of the moment includes but is not limited to: yelling at spouse about dishes, yelling at kids to stop yelling at each other, yelling at everyone about politics.)
5 Tricks to Reading People
Article
Who knew that your date would turn out to be a jerk? And that the assistant you hired is actually terrible under pressure? These experts. Let our whizzes, including a jury consultant and a waiter who became a tell-all author, help you improve your people-reading skills.
Apps that wake you up at an ideal time? Heated floors? Yawn. According to these experts, including a baker and a morning-news anchor, it’s the simple things that are truly eye-opening.
If you can’t say something nice—or your message reeks of “I told you so,” concerns a teenager’s clothes, or is only going to create a headache on Facebook—don’t say it at all. These experts know what they’re talking about.
You bake 20 pounds of spiced nuts at 3 a.m., even though you have the flu...or cry on Christmas morning when your 4-year-old ignores the giant stuffed panda but loves that 99-cent pack of gum. Those are just a few of the warning signs that the stress is getting to you. Let these wise men and women offer a reality check—and tips for finding joy again.
Caught in the middle of painful chitchat? Turn things around—or making a smooth and subtle escape—with these savvy tactics (because sliding into the hedges Homer Simpson–style isn’t always an option).