Rebecca Carhart

Every woman knows the importance of a great pair of black leggings. Not only are the stretchy bottoms incredibly comfortable, but they’re also sleek, slimming, and super flattering. Plus, they’re totally versatile because they allow you to easily transition from morning yoga sessions to happy hour drinks with just a few quick styling swaps. Since black leggings are so popular, it makes sense that there’s an overwhelming number of options in stores. So to help you sift through them all and find the best pair of leggings to fit your needs, we’ve read hundreds of customer reviews to find the black leggings that shoppers can’t stop raving about. Combined, all of these best-selling bottoms have overwhelmingly glowing reviews, as well as thousands of perfect five-star ratings. Whether you’re looking for leggings with pockets, cozy fleece-lined options, or even pairs that are loved by fashion-forward celebs, you’ll find it on this list. Keep reading to see the 13 pairs of black leggings that customers love the most. These are the best black leggings to shop: Best Overall Option: Zella Live In High Waist Leggings Best Option With Pockets: Fengbay High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets Best Plus-Size Option: Vince Camuto High Rise Leggings Best Faux Leather Option: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Best High-Waisted Option: 90 Degree by Reflex Leggings Best Celeb-Loved Option: Alo High Waist Moto Leggings Best Affordable Option: Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings Best Reversible Option: Sweaty Betty Reversible Yoga Leggings Best Cropped Option: Hanes Women’s Stretch Jersey Capri Best Maternity Option: Mothers Essentials Maternity Leggings Best Fleece-Lined Option: CakCton Fleece Lined Leggings Best for Petites: NYDJ Petite Basic Leggings Best for Tall Women: Athleta Headlands Hybrid Cargo TightsRead More