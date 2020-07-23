Rachel Sylvester

Macy's Just Announced Plans to Close 125 Retail Stores
The legacy retail giant expects to lay off roughly 2,000 employees over the next three years.Read More
Target's Colorful New Luggage Line Helps Travelers Pack Smarter
Open Story hits stores on February 9.Read More
Lunya's Cozy Lounge Leggings Are a Dream for Restless Sleepers
Cozy up with a pair of cotton-silk leggings that don't bunch up in the night.Read More
Attention Solo Travelers: A New Vacation Rental Platform Exists Just for Women
The female-founded vacation booking company is a game changer for women.Read More
Converse Now Offers Custom, Comfortable Wedding Sneakers for Brides and Grooms
Kick back and celebrate in a pair of sneakers from the brand's new line of wedding trainers.Read More
Skinfood's Top-Rated $11 Face Mask Is a Skin Saver During Winter Months
Try this soothing, strawberry-scented face mask the next time your complexion needs a boost.Read More