Rachel Sylvester is a senior editor at Real Simple, where she oversees book coverage and features content. She’s a Detroit native and on the unofficial hunt for Manhattan’s best bowl of ramen. Follow her on Instagram @rachelsylvester.

Macy's Just Announced Plans to Close 125 Retail Stores

The legacy retail giant expects to lay off roughly 2,000 employees over the next three years.
Target's Colorful New Luggage Line Helps Travelers Pack Smarter

Open Story hits stores on February 9.
Lunya's Cozy Lounge Leggings Are a Dream for Restless Sleepers

Cozy up with a pair of cotton-silk leggings that don't bunch up in the night.
Attention Solo Travelers: A New Vacation Rental Platform Exists Just for Women

The female-founded vacation booking company is a game changer for women.
Converse Now Offers Custom, Comfortable Wedding Sneakers for Brides and Grooms

Kick back and celebrate in a pair of sneakers from the brand's new line of wedding trainers.
Skinfood's Top-Rated $11 Face Mask Is a Skin Saver During Winter Months

Try this soothing, strawberry-scented face mask the next time your complexion needs a boost.
JustWatch Is the Genius App That Tells You Exactly What Shows to Stream

Download the streaming guide app on your phone before your next TV binge and spend less time wondering what to watch.
Time for a Digital Declutter: 8 Simple Ways to Cut Screen Time

You regularly rid your home of unwanted items, but when was the last time you took stock of your smartphone's contents? One writer purges her apps in an attempt to slash her daily screen time.
Target's Drive-Up Service Makes Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Unbelievably Easy

8 Easy Ways to Make Your Holidays More Eco-Friendly

10 Outdated Wedding Traditions to Ditch Before Tying the Knot

Shoppers Can Now Borrow Athleisure and Ski Apparel from Rent the Runway

What to Know About Scout, Warby Parker's New Line of Daily Contacts

Here's When to Book Your Thanksgiving Flight to Get the Best Deals, According to Travel Pros

Macy's Just Announced Plans to Go Fur-Free by 2021

4 LinkedIn Networking Tips That Can Help You Snag Your Dream Job

Johnson & Johnson Just Recalled Asbestos-Tainted Baby Powder—Here's What You Need to Know

20 Must-See Vacation Destinations to Visit in 2020, According to Airbnb

The 10 Best Halloween Candies—and the 10 Worst, According to a New Survey

Results From a New Pet Study Reveal Great News for Cat Owners

Meghan Markle's Little Black Jumpsuit Is Surprisingly Affordable (and Still in Stock)

7 Chic Home Essentials to Shop From Jennifer Lawrence's Amazon Wedding Registry

Halloween Trees Are Having a Moment—Here's How to Pull Off the Decorating Trend at Home

How to Properly Repot a Houseplant (Without the Mess)

Target's Highly Anticipated Anniversary Collection Debuts Tomorrow—Here's What to Expect

Why More Couples Are Having Unplugged Weddings This Year (Plus, How to Pull Off the Tech-Free Trend)

5 Office-Ready Pieces to Shop From Christian Siriano's New Size-Inclusive Collab With J.Jill

Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes Just Got Easier With This Genius $4 Beauty Buy

Be the Best Dressed Wedding Guest With These 7 Fall-Ready Styles

Extend the Life of Hydrangeas With This Florist-Approved Flower Hack

You're Probably Brushing Your Teeth Wrong—Try These Dentist-Approved Tips for a Better Smile

How to Host a Clothing Swap

5 Fail-Safe Ways to Extend the Life of Your Clothes

Meghan Markle's Favorite Cocktail Is an English Classic, Here's How to Make It

The $16 Hair Mask That Revived My Dry Summer Strands

Christina Tosi's Creative Cookie Hacks Will Change the Way You Bake

These Are the Top 10 Destinations to Travel to This Fall, According to Airbnb

The Simple Trick That Transformed My Shower Into a Spa-Like Sanctuary

