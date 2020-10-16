Priya Krishna

Matar paneer is the definition of a party dish. It’s the sort of thing that you can serve to anyone—it looks really pretty and is always a crowd-pleaser (Cheese! Tomato sauce! Cumin-studded peas!). And it takes a *tiny* bit more effort than your standard Indian one-pan sabzi, which means you’ll usually only pull it out when you want to impress a crowd. Typically, the paneer in matar paneer is deep-fried. But as my mom discovered, deep-frying at home sucks, and the dish ends up tasting a lot more balanced and not overly rich when the paneer is simply simmered in the pan with all the other ingredients.
