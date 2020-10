Patricia Doherty

This content originally appeared on Travel + Leisure . Anticipating a vacation is part of the fun, but if you’re like most travelers, you don’t look forward to packing your suitcase for the trip. And even fewer vacationers relish the thought of lugging heavy, overstuffed bags into and out of planes, trains, and automobiles, not to mention baggage carousels. Whether you’re someone who has your suitcase packed a week early or one of those who waits until a few frazzled hours before leaving, you want to be sure to have the lightest luggage you can find. These selections are some of the best lightweight luggage options available. They’re sturdy, stylish, and most are four-wheeled so they’ll be easy to handle. Instead of being pulled along behind you, four wheelers glide effortlessly alongside, like a well-trained puppy. Lightweight carry-on bags are easier to hoist into the overhead bins, and lightweight check-in suitcases might just prevent some post-arrival backaches.