Pamela Salzman

Fried rice is actually a misnomer since everything is actually quickly sautéed with a minimal amount of oil. I have a classic vegetable fried rice recipe on my blog and I think it makes a very nutritious, inexpensive and delicious meal. Fried rice is very easy to master, and typically is made in order to use up leftover cold rice and whatever other bits are in the fridge, from veggies to cooked meat. Cooked quinoa, millet, or lentils can be subbed for the rice. You can also use part grain/part chickpeas.