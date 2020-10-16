Pam Lolley

Cooking pork tenderloin in the oven is an easy, hands-off way to get juicy medallions of pork without a lot of prep or effort. Since tenderloin is a long, thin cut of meat, the cooking time is only about twenty minutes, meaning dinner is on the table quickly—and not to mention, all in one pan. In this recipe, the pork is roasted with apples and fennel, all of which gets a orange-scented, honey-mustard glaze. Thyme leaves in the glaze ensure that the flavors skew sophisticated rather than cloying. To ensure a golden-brown crust on the pork, you’ll start by roasting everything, and then crank it up to broil to seal the glaze in. Honeycrisp apples work well in this recipe because they hold their shape when baked. If you can’t find them at your market, Jonagold or Pink Lady apples will work well, too.