Paige Grandjean

This gorgeous recipe completely reimagines dinner as a hearty, jewel-toned grain bowl, that happens to be vegetarian. Farro’s earthy, nutty notes are perfect alongside the caramelized sweet potato, crisp fennel, and salty feta. As is, these ingredients are a winning combination, but it’s the pomegranate vinaigrette that takes everything to the next level. First, you’ll cook sliced shallots until soft, then reduce fresh pomegranate juice until syrupy. Punched up with some vinegar and Dijon, the dressing becomes modern and sophisticated. While this recipe makes a hearty vegetarian meal, it would also taste great as a side salad alongside roast chicken or grilled salmon.
A few words to describe this recipe: juicy, delicious, yum. Seriously, this simple dinner is a crowd pleaser, perfect for nights when you just want to get the cooking done and plop onto the couch to watch the game or catch up on your favorite show. Roasting the bratwurst atop the vegetables not only cuts down on dishes, it allows any delicious drippings from the sausage to coat the cabbage. Sharp Dijon and sweet apple slices cut through the richness, making the flavors evenly balanced. Serve with ice cold beers and potato chips.
Here’s a fresh and easy chicken dinner that’s great for weeknights when you need to get food on the table fast. Despite being quick, it packs a ton of flavor, thanks to the addictive coconut-peanut sauce, which unites the various components (rice vermicelli noodles, sliced cucumber, and lettuce to wrap it all in) in delicious harmony. Don’t be shy about the toppings—scallions, basil, and peanuts are suggested here, but shredded carrot, thinly sliced bell pepper, and snow peas would be welcome, too. Save any leftover peanut sauce for rice bowls or to use as a veggie dip.
Ah, the humble carrot. Always in the crisper drawer, or stirred into a broth, but rarely is it granted starring role the way it is in this comforting recipe. No longer! Here, you’ll turn two pounds into a simple, silky soup that’s topped with a goat cheese-smeared toast and a rosemary-spiced candied almond mixture. It’s a celebration-worthy vegetarian recipe that will please all palettes. While this is hearty enough for a dinner, it would also be a great appetizer for a dinner party. Pair with a crisp white wine and serve with a peppery arugula salad and a main dish like roasted chicken or cauliflower steaks.
This quick shrimp stir-fry dinner has so much flavor, it’s hard to believe it comes together in just 20 minutes. The key is in spicy sambal oelek sauce, an Indonesian condiment made from crushed chilies, vinegar, and other flavoring ingredients like garlic or sugar. Think of it as sriracha’s thicker, less acidic cousin. Mixed with salty soy, tart lime juice, and sweet honey, the sambal becomes a luxurious, flavorful sauce to coat the shrimp and veggies. It’s simple and yet sophisticated without standing over the stove for hours—just what great weeknight meals are made of.
A list of the reasons to cook this simple seafood recipe reads like a brag sheet. The pairing of melted leeks with juicy scallops and a spicy olive relish is elegant and original, and it comes together in just twenty minutes! Not to mention, this dinner is healthful, too. Pair with a crisp white wine like Vermentino or Chablis, and enjoy this restaurant-quality meal in the comfort of your own home. Shopping tip: Castelvetranos are a buttery, green variety of olive that are worth seeking out for their mild, salty flavor. If you can’t find them, Cerignolas are a decent substitute.
Here’s a healthy and easy salad that you can get done after work (without a pile of dishes, to boot). The steak is extra flavorful thanks to a quick brown-sugar rub, which not only adds a touch of sweetness, it encourages a gorgeous caramelized crust. While the steak rests, you’ll toss together crunchy fresh ingredients like romaine, tomatoes, and cucumber, plus a shower of fragrant mint. This salad encourages customization—add chopped avocado for a creamy element, or grated carrots for extra crunch. If you’re not a meat eater, try tofu or shrimp in place of the steak.
Say hello to your new favorite weeknight dinner: juicy chicken with fragrant rice and some bok choy in there for good (and healthy) measure. It manages to be amazingly flavorful but draws from everyday pantry ingredients. For the glaze, you’ll blend sweet orange marmalade, salty soy sauce, sour rice vinegar, and spicy chile-garlic sauce (such as Sriracha) to coat each delicious bite of chicken with deliciousness. The coconut rice is so simple to make—you substitute canned coconut milk for water—and steam the rice as you normally would. It’s the kind of ingenious trick that makes a good recipe more than just a set of instructions, but a guide for creativity in the kitchen.