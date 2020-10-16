Paige Grandjean

A few words to describe this recipe: juicy, delicious, yum. Seriously, this simple dinner is a crowd pleaser, perfect for nights when you just want to get the cooking done and plop onto the couch to watch the game or catch up on your favorite show. Roasting the bratwurst atop the vegetables not only cuts down on dishes, it allows any delicious drippings from the sausage to coat the cabbage. Sharp Dijon and sweet apple slices cut through the richness, making the flavors evenly balanced. Serve with ice cold beers and potato chips.