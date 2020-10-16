Paige Grandejean

Here’s the only tip you need to know about eating raw kale: massage it with oil and salt before you eat it! You do this to take away some of the intense leafiness that kale can sometimes have. Here, it’s tossed with lemon juice, too, which goes even further in the conquest for truly delicious kale salads. If you have a food processor, use the slicing blade to quickly shave the Brussels sprouts into paper-thin slices. Toss them with the kale, a bright miso-tahini dressing, and seared chicken breast for something truly fresh and original.