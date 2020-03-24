Nina Huang

Nina Huang is a freelance ecommerce editorial assistant at Meredith with bylines in InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, People, Entertainment Weekly, and more. Her favorite things to do include cuddling with puppies and binge watching The Great British Bake Off. Follow her on Instagram @ninaaaah97.

Most Recent

I Usually Hate Bralettes, but This Super Soft Version Changed My Mind

I Usually Hate Bralettes, but This Super Soft Version Changed My Mind

I've been living in this bralette pretty much nonstop.
Read More
This Sustainable Activewear Brand Keeps Selling Out—but It Just Got Restocked With New Summer Colors

This Sustainable Activewear Brand Keeps Selling Out—But It Just Got Restocked with New Summer Colors

I’m ordering another sports bra while I still can.
Read More
These Unbelievably Comfy Briefs Are Replacing All My Other Underwear

These Unbelievably Comfy Briefs Are Replacing All My Other Underwear

They’re all I want to wear.
Read More
This Incredibly Soft Blanket Is Perfect for Sleepers Who Need A/C

This Incredibly Soft Blanket Is Perfect for Sleepers Who Need A/C

It’s my secret to a good night’s sleep.
Read More
Chewy Just Discounted Thousands of Pet Toys—Shop the Best for as Little as $1

Chewy Just Discounted Thousands of Pet Toys—Shop the Best for as Little as $1

They’ll keep your best bud entertained for hours.
Read More
This Charcoal Shampoo Is the Only Thing That Soothes My Itchy Scalp

This Charcoal Shampoo Is the Only Thing That Soothes My Itchy Scalp

And it's on sale.
Read More

This streaming service lets you watch live TV for free every night — no cable account required

This Streaming Service Lets You Watch Live TV for Free Every Night—No Cable Account Required

Yes, we’re serious.
Read More
This Cloud-Like Loungewear Set Is So Comfortable, It’s All My Mom Wears Now

This Cloud-Like Loungewear Set Is So Comfortable, It’s All My Mom Wears Now

I gave it to her for her birthday, and she called it the best gift ever.
Read More
This Facial Oil Never Clogs My Acne-Prone Skin, and It’s on Sale

This Facial Oil Never Clogs My Acne-Prone Skin, and It’s on Sale

Read More
10 Anti-Aging Products Actually Worth Buying From Sephora’s Massive Sale

10 Anti-Aging Products Actually Worth Buying From Sephora’s Massive Sale

Read More
I Hated Wearing Lipstick, but This ‘Weightless’ Lip Color Changed My Mind

I Hated Wearing Lipstick, but This ‘Weightless’ Lip Color Changed My Mind

Read More
This Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Uses UV Light to Kill Germs—and It's on Sale

This Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Uses UV Light to Kill Germs—and It's on Sale

Read More

Jumpsuits Are Perfect for Working From Home, and So Many Good Ones Are on Sale

Get them at Nordstrom.

All Nina Huang

I’m Living Alone for the First Time, and This Indoor Security Camera Keeps Me Safe

I’m Living Alone for the First Time, and This Indoor Security Camera Keeps Me Safe

Read More
Amazon Shoppers Say This Paper Towel Holder That Stops Rolls from Unraveling “Makes Life so Much Better”

Amazon Shoppers Say This Paper Towel Holder That Stops Rolls From Unraveling “Makes Life So Much Better”

Read More
This Cult-Favorite Hair Towel Can Air Dry Long Hair Quicker Than Ever

This Cult-Favorite Hair Towel Can Air Dry Long Hair Quicker Than Ever

Read More
My Skin Glowed for Days After Using This Dry Sheet Mask

My Skin Glowed for Days After Using This Dry Sheet Mask

Read More
This $8 Grapeseed Body Oil Saved My Dry, Acne-Prone Skin

This $8 Grapeseed Body Oil Saved My Dry, Acne-Prone Skin

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com