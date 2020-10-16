Nicole Sforza

Here’s the right way to line-dry clothing (indoors or outside) so they’ll stay soft and smell fresh.
Sharing your space—whether it’s with a boyfriend, an aging parent, or a college-grad kid—brings with it a pile of money-related questions. How should finances be handled? Who pays what, and why? Follow these strategies for navigating three potentially fraught situations.
7 Ways to Save on Health Care
A new season brings new insurance decisions, new sports teams—and newly sprained ankles. Keep costs under control with these tips from experts.
After beating cancer, Rosaliz Jimenez gained a new appreciation for the body she was born with—and a passion for helping women embrace their curves.
Discovering the common ground between improv and Alzheimer’s gave actors Karen Stobbe and Mondy Carter a way to lighten things up for their family—and a larger purpose in helping others.
According to financial expert Ron Lieber, the author of The Opposite of Spoiled, “you can’t just unload all the information at once—kids need time to digest and ask questions.” Here is Lieber’s wise advice on revealing the right details at the right time, in four separate conversations over as many years.
You’ve heard it before (and might even have personal “data” to back it up): Money is the number one cause of marital strife. Financial planner Jeff Motske, the author of The Couple’s Guide to Financial Compatibility, offers five strategies that you can take to the bank—together.
Negotiating for a raise or a promotion may not be your idea of fun. But New York City mediator Elizabeth Clemants says that the ability to build trust and rapport—which women are naturally quite good at, thank you—also makes us nimble negotiators. Clemants's tips will help you get what you want—and feel immensely more at ease asking for it.