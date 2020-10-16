Nicole Sforza
The Best Tricks for Line Drying Clothes
Video
Here’s the right way to line-dry clothing (indoors or outside) so they’ll stay soft and smell fresh.
By Nicole Sforza
How to Keep Finances Straight (Without Driving Each Other Crazy)
Article
Sharing your space—whether it’s with a boyfriend, an aging parent, or a college-grad kid—brings with it a pile of money-related questions. How should finances be handled? Who pays what, and why? Follow these strategies for navigating three potentially fraught situations.
By Nicole Sforza
7 Ways to Save on Health Care
Article
A new season brings new insurance decisions, new sports teams—and newly sprained ankles. Keep costs under control with these tips from experts.
By Nicole Sforza
How a Series of Unfortunate Events Altered My Self-Esteem
Video
After beating cancer, Rosaliz Jimenez gained a new appreciation for the body she was born with—and a passion for helping women embrace their curves.
By Nicole Sforza
The Surprising Way 1 Couple Is Helping Families and Patients Struggling With Alzheimer’s
Video
Discovering the common ground between improv and Alzheimer’s gave actors Karen Stobbe and Mondy Carter a way to lighten things up for their family—and a larger purpose in helping others.
By Nicole Sforza
How to Talk to Kids About College Costs
Article
According to financial expert Ron Lieber, the author of The Opposite of Spoiled, “you can’t just unload all the information at once—kids need time to digest and ask questions.” Here is Lieber’s wise advice on revealing the right details at the right time, in four separate conversations over as many years.
By Nicole Sforza
How to Finally Stop Fighting About Money
Article
You’ve heard it before (and might even have personal “data” to back it up): Money is the number one cause of marital strife. Financial planner Jeff Motske, the author of The Couple’s Guide to Financial Compatibility, offers five strategies that you can take to the bank—together.
By Nicole Sforza
5 Ways to Finally Get the Raise You Deserve
Article
Negotiating for a raise or a promotion may not be your idea of fun. But New York City mediator Elizabeth Clemants says that the ability to build trust and rapport—which women are naturally quite good at, thank you—also makes us nimble negotiators. Clemants's tips will help you get what you want—and feel immensely more at ease asking for it.
By Nicole Sforza
