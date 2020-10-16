Nicole Clancy
3 Low-Impact Types of Exercise That Relieve Stress While Building Strength
Article
Looking for a less intense way to stay active? These gentle exercise methods bring the perfect balance of fitness and flow.
By Nicole Clancy
How to Undo Soreness and Muscle Tension Caused by Technology
Article
Using a computer, phone, or tablet all day, every day can cause soreness and muscle tension—here’s how to fight it.
By Nicole Clancy
6 Easy Ways to Beat Sore Feet
Video
Beat sore feet with these simple solutions.
By Nicole Clancy
Adjusting Your Sleeping Position Could Be the Secret to a Better Night's Sleep
Article
Whether you’re a stomach, back, or side sleeper, there are steps you can take for better rest (and fewer back or neck aches).
By Nicole Clancy
4 Self-Massage Techniques That Can Help You Relax at Home
Article
Working these easy moves into your daily routine is like having a mini home massage every day.
By Nicole Clancy
The Best Ways to Workout Without a Gym
Article
When it comes to customizable workouts, the offerings on your mobile device or smart TV far outpace those at your local gym. Here are 12 worth working up a sweat over.
By Nicole Clancy
How to Start Meditating at Home for a Quieter Mind
Video
Here’s everything you need to know about meditation, from science-backed benefits to how to meditate at home (no experience required).
By Maggie Seaver Nicole Clancy
Are You Wearing the Wrong Shoes for Your Workout? Here's How to Tell
Gallery
The right shoes could make or break your workout—and your fitness goals. Here’s how to find the best workout shoes for you and your exercise of choice.
By Nicole Clancy
