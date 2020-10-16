Nancy Rones

Tossing and turning? Let’s fix that. A few thoughtful tweaks can transform your room into a dreamy refuge.
Miss a night? You'll get over it. But if you're chronically sleep-deprived, here's how your body will react.
Trying to survive on two hours of shut-eye—or less? These tactics will help keep you alert and awake until bedtime finally comes around again.
Both healthy habits are key—but one has the edge because it affects nearly every essential function of your body.
Either way, you're wide awake—but one is more likely to put you to sleep sooner.
It seems like every day a new quick fix for body detoxes comes out, so it’s important to be informed on the process. Here’s how to detox your body.
Pesky Ear Infection Symptoms You Should Never Ignore, Plus Doctor-Approved Remedies to Help Ease the Pain
Ear infections can be painful, so it’s important to act fast. Learn about ear infection symptoms, ear infection types, and what remedies to use if you think you might have one.
IBS symptoms can vary but there are some you should be on the lookout for. Learn more about the symptoms of IBS and what to do if you think you have it.