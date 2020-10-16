Nancy Myers
Gingersnaps With Crystallized Ginger
There’s nothing like homemade gingersnap cookies. Maximize your time in the kitchen: You can make the dough and refrigerate it for a couple days before baking.
By Nancy Myers
Peanut Butter Crunch Cookies
These chewy cookies get their crunch from a hidden surprise—crispy rice cereal (and chopped peanuts) mixed into the batter.
By Nancy Myers
Potato Chip Cookies
Store cooled cookies in an airtight container. They’ll stay fresh for up to a week—not that your family will be able to resist these for that long.
By Nancy Myers
Coconut Lime-Curd Bars
Coconut, lime zest, and lime juice add amazing flavor to these bar cookies.
By Nancy Myers
Earl Grey Tea Cookies
Try this easy recipe that uses everyday tea bags: Take the leaves from Earl Grey tea bags and pulverize in the food processor with flour, sugar, and salt. Find out what other ingredients you need.
By Nancy Myers
Double Chocolate-Chip Cookies
Want to delight the chocoholic in your life? This triple-threat cookie features cocoa, semisweet, and milk chocolates.
By Nancy Myers
Oatmeal Raspberry-Jam Bars
Lemon zest in the crust lends a bright pop to these simple bar cookies.
By Nancy Myers
Turtle Bars
Customize these layer bars with your own favorite toppings: swap walnuts for pecans or butterscotch chips for the chocolate.
By Nancy Myers
