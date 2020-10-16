Mindy Fox
What’s the Difference Between Cake Flour, Bread Flour, Pastry Flour, and All-Purpose Flour?
Video
How is cake flour different from pastry flour? What makes bread flour and all-purpose flour distinct? Can you substitute one type of flour for another? If so, how? We sifted through the details to find out the answers to these questions and more.
By Mindy Fox
The Best Way to Brown Butter (Once You Try It, You’ll Be Obsessed)
Article
If one simple kitchen trick could make your sweet and savory dishes richer and way more delicious, would you do it? Yup, we thought so.
By Mindy Fox
The Most Delicious Spring Produce At the Farmer’s Market (Plus, How to Cook It)
Article
Need a reason to get in the kitchen and start cooking? Let the season's freshest produce inspire you, from crisp asparagus to crunchy radishes.
By Mindy Fox
Essential Kitchen Tips From an Obsessive Spice Organizer
Article
A simple re-org of your spice drawer will help make you a better cook (and a happier one)—I promise. Here’s why organizing your spice drawer works and how to do it, from aniseed to za’atar.
By Mindy Fox
7 Genius Tips for Making Perfect Fried Rice—No Recipe Required
Video
You'll never do takeout again after you read these shortcuts and tips for making this super-satisfying, fast and easy dish at home.
By Mindy Fox
11 Greens That Will Make You Forget All About Kale
Article
Why stop at kale when there are so many delicious greens to choose from? Here are a handful of our favorite nutritional powerhouses—both leafy and hearty—and how to prepare and enjoy them.
By Mindy Fox
What Is Ghee? Plus, How to Cook With It
Article
Is ghee a nutrient-dense “super” butter or simply another fat that’s great to cook with? Or is it both? Learn about ghee, how to make ghee, and how to cook with ghee.
By Mindy Fox
Coconut-Kale Smoothie With Ginger and Mint
When it comes to a healthy breakfast, smoothies can be sneaky. Often times, they're loaded with sugar thanks to fruit juice or honey. Instead, thin out your smoothie with coconut water: packed with electrolytes and a lot less natural sugar than juice. Fresh ginger, fresh mint, and lime juice pack in flavor and contain an array of health benefits. If you have extra coconut water, try adding a splash to regular water for a boost of flavor and electrolytes.
By Mindy Fox
