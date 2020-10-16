Melissa Roberts

“Very easy to make, but looks like you spent forever in the kitchen making this special treat. Loved these!” —member cinder97
Yep, you read that right: Kit Kat cake. This dessert takes two favorites to create a semi-homemade mash-up that’s ready in 15 minutes flat. The secret? We started with a store-bought (or pre-made, if you go that route) 9-ounce angel food cake. Simply slice the finished, cooled cake in half horizontally and create a small hollowed-out area in the middle, which you’ll spread with a filling of chopped Kit Kat bars and homemade whipped cream. Replace the top layer of cake, dust it with cocoa powder, and you’re ready to slice and serve. Save this recipe for anytime you need an impressive (but easy) cake.
Overwhelmed with Halloween candy? Pick up some ice cream and turn those Snickers into an incredibly simple yet delicious dessert.
Making this delightful candy is a cinch—spread melted chocolate in a pan, top with candy corn, pretzels, and dried cranberries, and chill until set.