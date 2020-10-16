Melissa Gaman, Family Issue 2012
Ziti and Meatballs
Stock up for a night when you don’t have time to cook—the meatballs and sauce can be frozen for up to 3 months.
By Melissa Gaman, Family Issue 2012
Chicken Sausage and Broccoli Pockets
Seal veggies, grated cheese, and chicken sausage inside store-bought pizza dough for a hearty meal. Unbaked extras freeze well for up to three months.
Bean, Spinach, and Quinoa Burritos
Looking to add more quinoa to your family’s diet? This recipe is a great place to start. Bonus: You can freeze extra burritos, unbaked, for up to three months.
Lemony Chicken Noodle Soup
Stir in fresh lemon juice at the end to add a bright citrus note.
Toasty Mac and Cheese
Crushed buttery crackers mixed with chopped parsley creates a crisp, delicious topping for the freezer-friendly baked casserole.
Oven-Baked Fish Sticks
